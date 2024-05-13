Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and others cast their vote

Tollywood celebrities who play a major role when it comes to influencing the public to cast their vote have made their presence at their respective polling booths today in Hyderabad to cast their vote.



For the MP elections happening in Telangana, celebrities like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram, and Allu Arjun have already cast their vote during the early hours of Monday.

Talking to the media at the polling booth, Chiranjeevi requested everyone to come out of the comfort of their homes and cast their vote. He also conveyed his best wishes to brother Pawan Kalyan.

Making it clear about the assumptions made on him, Allu Arjun said that he's not aligned with any political party. He said he was in Nandyal only to support his friend Shilpa Ravi Reddy. Actor Manchu Manoj, Srikanth, Kota Sreenivas Rao, director Rajamouli with wife Rama Rajamouli and others have also cast their vote.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan, with his wife Anna, cast his vote in Mangalaviri. He was mobbed by fans at the polling centre, with people wishing him good luck.