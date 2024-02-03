Chiranjeevi gives his nod for BVS Ravi script?

Megastar Chiranjeevi who has been listening to stories for the last few months, has reportedly liked an engaging script penned by writer BVS Ravi. “It is a perfect blend of action and entertainment which suits the larger-than-life image of Chiranjeevi,” says a source and adds, “But it would be directed by a top director since BVS Ravi will be just working on the script for this film,” he adds.

Probably, the news about Harris Shankar doing a film with Chiranjeevi has been making rounds for quite some time and even director Kalyan Krishna has met the megastar just recently. “Director will be decided by Chiru once the script shapes up well and gets tailor-made for him,” he points out.

It will be produced by Sushmita Konidela and it is touted to be big budget action adventure. "Sushmita has earlier produced a few web series, while her maiden feature film ‘Sridevi Shobhan Babu’ bombed at the box office. She is looking to bounce back into the reckoning with a film with her doting dad and launch her banner in a big way,” he concludes.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has begun shooting for his much-hyped magnum opus ‘Vishvambhara’ which is touted to be socio-fantasy revolving around celestial worlds.