Chiranjeevi Donates The NTR Award Amount Of 10 Lakhs To Charity

Megastar Chiranjeevi, currently enjoying the blockbuster success of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and gearing up for multiple exciting projects, chose to celebrate his son, Ram Charan’s birthday in a truly meaningful way.

Recently honoured with the NTR Award by the Telangana Government, along with a cash prize of 10 lakh, Chiranjeevi donated the entire amount to five philanthropic organizations that align with his long-standing mission of social welfare.

Chiranjeevi contributed to the Serve Foundation to support their daily needs. This gesture carried emotional significance, as the elderly residents were eager to celebrate Charan’s birthday after meeting him during the shooting of Game Changer. Fulfilling their wish, Chiranjeevi invited 30 residents to the Blood Bank, gifted them new clothes, and hosted them for a festive meal.

The Devnar Foundation for the Blind received support for its relentless efforts in empowering visually impaired individuals, while the Valmiki Foundation and Nayasree Foundation were assisted in strengthening their care for orphaned children. Each contribution reinforced Chiranjeevi’s belief that true greatness lies in uplifting those who need it most.

Adding another layer of compassion to the occasion, Chiranjeevi also donated to the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital, specifically to aid the treatment of a young girl bravely battling cancer. This gesture highlighted his enduring commitment to healthcare and to families navigating their most challenging moments.

By turning a personal celebration into an opportunity for collective well-being, Chiranjeevi once again showed that birthdays are not just about receiving joy, but sharing it.

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