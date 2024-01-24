Casting coup: Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt to team up for RC16?





If the heady combination comes through, it would be a casting coup of sorts in Tollywood.

After setting the screens on fire in magnum opus ‘RRR”, reigning star Ram Charan is all set to romance B-town diva Alia Bhatt again in his upcoming film with director Buchi Babu Sana as the makers are reportedly holding discussions with the Bollywood actress. “The makers have begun negotiations with the team of Alia Bhatt in Mumbai and she has agreed to play the role in principle,’ says a source and adds, “Ram Charan and Alia Bhat are quite familiar to each other since they shared screen space in “RRR’ two years ago. Their onscreen chemistry received loads of appreciation in the roles of Alluri and Sita. Besides, both understand each other’s acting prowess and professionalism too."Alia Bhatt at a press conference of ‘RRR’ claimed that Ram Charan was quite reserved and kept to himself. For which, Ram Charan countered that Alia’s beauty stumped him. "They also shot for an ad commercial in Mumbai to promote the famed drink Frooti and it worked wonders as they look good and energetic onscreen,’ he points out.Although another B-town diva Jhanvi Kapoor is also a hot contender for the well-etched female role in this rural sports drama, it looks like Alia Bhatt would bag the role considering her growing popularity across India. “She is a good mix of good looks and talent and repeating a hit combination is much safer for a big-ticket entertainer rather than trying out a new combination with Ram Charan. These days, Bollywood divas are becoming more important in Tollywood since Telugu movies have transcended all the boundaries. For now, Alia has an edge over others,” he concludes.