Captain Miller, Ayalaan valued at Rs 11 cr in AP/TS?

After receiving ‘mixed’ response from Tamil viewers, the much-hyped Tamil films 'Captain Miller’ and ‘Ayalaan’ are arriving in two Telugu states on January 26 since both the films failed to grab theatres during the Sankranthi holidays due to the release of big Telugu films.“The makers of 'Captain Miller' and 'Ayalaan' tried very hard to find a few theatres during Sankranthi but later deferred their release to another holiday weekend January 26,’ says a source and adds, “Dhanush's anger-driven role and performance was appreciated but the wafer-thin plot received a mixed response from Tamil viewers. Similarly, 'Ayaalan,' revolves around Siva Karthikeyan, who befriends an alien, and both try to stop the evil plans of a rogue scientist,” he adds.Both the movies drew big openings but later lost steam in Tamil Nadu and other states. Hence, Telugu distributors have bought these films on a sharing basis and are hoping to make good money over the holiday weekend. "Both the films together are valued at Rs 11 to 12 crores in Telugu states and it would be mostly on a sharing basis. If these dubbed movies make money, it would be shared between Tamil producer and Telugu distributor on mutually agreed terms,” he points out.No doubt, Dhanush film will be getting more theatres over his rival Siva Karthikeyan in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana since Dhanush has gained a good following among Telugu viewers. “Dhanush had delivered hits like ‘Raghuvaran B. Tech’ in two states and has an edge over his rival. Nonetheless, both films boast of varied themes-while one talks about Britisher's oppression, while the other one harps on mystireous gas in modern India,” he concludes.