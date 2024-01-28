Boyapati Sreenu looking for a comeback?

After his last action film ‘Skanda’ tanked at the box office, seasoned director Boyapati Srinu has been signed up by leading producer Allu Arvind for a big-ticket movie. “With big Telugu stars quite tied up with commitments this year, Boyapati has limited options. But he would be surely thinking of making a lavish film since he is backed by a big banner,” says a source and adds, ‘Boyapati has to deliver a big hit to bounce back into reckoning.”

Earlier, the director of action-driven movies like ‘Sarrainodu’ and ‘Akhanda, has been holding meetings with Tamil stars for his next big-ticket movie. He is planning a pan-India film this time. “Few Tamil stars liked his slam-bang action flicks. He met Vishal and Suriya to make an action-adventure,’ the source points out. He claims that Boyapati has readied a big-ticket action saga that has universal appeal and looking to join hands with a Tamil star to take it forward since it has a massive span,’ he adds.

Boyapati Sreeu is adept at dishing out mass masala entertainers with a good dose of emotion and action to connect more with the masses. But he a drew lot of flak for his last release ‘Skanda’ on social media and they termed it as a ‘mindless’ entertainer. Barging into the highly-fortified Chief Minister’s house was over the top and threw logic into the winds, they commented

Boyapati has worked with Telugu stars like Ram Charan, Ravi Teja, Venkatesh, Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun and now looking to join hands with Tamil stars. He could join the elite list of directors like Vamsi Paidipally and Venky Atluri who worked with Kollywood actors Vijay and Dhanush respectively and tasted success.