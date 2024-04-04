Allu Arjun, Jailer director movie on track?

With Allu Arjun set to work with Tamil director Atlee in his next, rumors about Allu Arjun and director Nelson Dilipkumar's movie being shelved are making rounds in the industry. "These rumors are baseless and false," says a source and adds, "The crazy project is very much on and they will be working together from this year-end since Allu Arjun has already approved the script of Nelson. They are eager to join hands," he adds.







Recently, Allu Arjun celebrated 21 years in the film industry by unveiling his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. He is known for his amazing dancing skills. In 2021, his movie 'Pushpa: The Rise' was a huge hit, making him one of the most successful actors in Telugu cinema. He even won the National Award for Best Actor for his role in the film.As the actor prepares to celebrate his 42nd birthday on April 8th, fans eagerly wait for the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule'teaser, which is set to hit the theaters on August 15th, 2024. The unveiling of the teaser on his birthday adds to the excitement of his fans. As Allu Arjun is making headlines for all the right reasons, here we take a look at Allu Arjun's net worth by collecting data from public statements and reports.According to another report, Allu Arjun's net worth is estimated to be around USD 50 million, equivalent to Rs 460 crore. His annual income reportedly reaches a staggering Rs 90 crore, with a commanding fee of Rs 65 crore per movie.