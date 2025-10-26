Bollywood Divas Bring in Fresh Appeal, Says Vishnu Induri

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for her Tollywood debut with Jatadhara, a socio-fantasy drama set to release on November 7, where she plays a dark and intense role. With this, she joins the growing list of Hindi film stars making waves in Telugu cinema. From rising star Wamiqa Gabbi, who will be seen opposite Adivi Sesh in G2, to big names like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi, and Mrunal Thakur, Bollywood actresses are increasingly becoming a strong presence in the Telugu film industry.

“Bollywood actresses are bringing a fresh appeal to Telugu films and enhancing their pan-India reach,” says noted producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who has previously collaborated with Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan. He explains, “When a big-budget Telugu film targets a national audience, having a well-known Hindi actress adds immense value. Just like I’d be more interested in watching a Malayalam film featuring a familiar Telugu star, Hindi-speaking audiences connect better with Telugu movies when they see Bollywood actors in them.”

Deepika Padukone recently won Telugu hearts with her compelling performance in Kalki 2898 AD, sharing screen space with stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, and also romancing Allu Arjun in his next sci-fi epic.. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll — pairing with Jr. NTR in Devara 2 and now starring opposite Ram Charan in his upcoming film PEDDI.

“Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most sought-after actresses right now,” says producer Ravi Shankar Yellamanchili.

“We cast her because she was the perfect fit opposite Ram Charan. Director Buchi Babu felt she would bring a new dimension to the role. Their pairing will be fresh and exciting on screen.”

On the other hand, Telugu actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela, and Keerthy Suresh are moving to Bollywood. "Hindi movies always have better reach and popularity across the world over regional movies," says Kona Venkat and adds, "Hindi-speaking viewers are large in number, so Telugu actresses in Hindi movies will expand their fan base and also bag a few big brands since these days, endorsements fetch more money than acting honors," he concludes