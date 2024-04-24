Bobby Deol comes on board for NBK109

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film is tentatively titled NBK109. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by Surya Devan Naga Vamsi Sitara entertainments. The film was announced last year and it went on the floor at the same time. The shooting of the film has been happening at the brisk pace in and around the surrounding of Hyderabad. Tutor to be an action entertainer, is going to have intense high octane action sequences.





Few months ago, they have been rumours about Bollywood actor Bobby Deol key role in this film. This News has quite a lot of fans of the actor who is asking on the success of his recent film in Animal.





The makers of the film officially announced that Bobby has come on board for NBK109. The director of the producer of the film have shared a picture on social media with the Actor, and this is going viral for all the right reasons.





This obvious that Bobby is going to play. The antagonist is this film, and it means that 2 mass heroes are going to locks with each other on the screen, and it is going to be an absolute visual extravaganza for all their fans.