Jhanvi Kapoor loves Andhra delicacies

Hyderabad: B-town actress Jhanvi Kapoor claimed that she relishes Andhra food whenever she visits Hyderabad and particularly Tirupathi for the darshan of Lord Venkateswara. “I love Andhra food and equally Hyderabad biryani and also enjoyed savoring Pesarattu Dosa,’ says the actress in a video, who loves to binge on spicy foods.

No doubt, she is going to relish more of Hyderabad biryani since she is going to be stationed in Hyderabad since she is doing two films in Telugu. She is doing ‘Devara’ and is set to romance Ram Charan in his upcoming film with director Buchi Babu. “She has become the favorite leading lady for new generation stars in Tollywood for her good looks and talent,’ says a producer who adds, “She could be charging Rs 10 crore per film but she is bound to expand the appeal of a Telugu film among Hindi viewers since she has done some Hindi films too.”

Jhanvi Kapoor is going to give glam divas Rashmika, Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela, and Shruti Haasan a run for their money since she can fit into rural or urban-centric roles. “If she masters the Telugu language a bit, she will have more roles beckoning her in Tollywood,” he conclude.