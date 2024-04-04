Kamal Haasan to take on Allu Arjun on August 15?

If industry sources are to be believed, Kamal Haasan’s much-hyped ‘Indian 2’ (Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu) and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa The Rule’ are set for a clash at ticket windows on August 15 all over India. “Clash between these two biggies looks inevitable on this Independence Day,” says a distributor who adds, “Both the films are much-awaited and the combined business value is more than Rs 500 crores and this is a big gamble in the south, and north India as well,” he adds.

Allu Arjun’s earlier hit ‘Pushpa The Rise’ rocked the box office, while Kamal starrer ’Indian’ was a big money spinner in 1996. “The first part of the action adventures were terrific hits and now they are returning as sequels to enthrall fans and general audience. It is kind of a clash between new-age superstar and veteran superstar at the turnstiles,” he points out.

While ‘Indian 2’ talks about the fight against corruption in society, ‘Pushpa 2’ is about the rule of coolie-turned-smuggler and both have different themes. “One film talks about a vigilante who takes up cudgels against corrupt government officials and politicians, while the other captures the rise of a gangster who takes on police and law enforcement agencies, so both are as different as chalk and cheese,” he informs.

Right now, producers of both films are holding discussions to avoid a clash at theatres since both films are made with huge budgets and openings quite crucial to regain their investments.