Vijay Deverakonda’s Plate Full, Needs A Big Hit

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda currently has a packed schedule with multiple films lined up. The actor, who recently tied the knot with actress Rashmika Mandanna, is taking a short break before resuming work. He will return to the sets of Ranabaali from March 12 and is keen to complete the remaining shooting portions. The film, directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, is being planned for a pan-Indian release on September 11.

Vijay Deverakonda has also begun shooting for Rowdy Janardhan, produced by Dil Raju. The film is being directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, and the actor is expected to complete its shoot this year.

Apart from these two projects, Vijay has signed two more films. One will be directed by Vikram Kumar and produced by UV Creations. Interestingly, the idea was initially pitched to Nithiin, but the project eventually landed with Vijay Deverakonda.

The actor will also work with Hi Nanna fame director Shouryuv for another film. This project will be jointly produced by KVN Productions and Hi Nanna producer Vijendar Reddy. Shouryuv was earlier supposed to direct Nani, but after waiting for a long time, he approached Vijay Deverakonda with a fresh script and received his approval.

In addition to these four projects, Vijay Deverakonda is said to be in discussions for two more films that are expected to be announced next year. With such a busy slate, the actor will have to work almost without breaks to meet the deadlines of his upcoming films.

A director observes, “Vijay Deverakonda now needs to deliver a blockbuster to regain his winning streak. From Liger to Family Star, several of his films failed at the box office due to weak plots and poor execution. However, he has a strong lineup of upcoming films to bounce back, and it remains to be seen which one will click with the audience.”



