Amitabh Bachchan role in Kalki 2898 AD

Amidst the excitement surrounding the film, the unveiling of megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s character as Ashwatthama in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ took place through a monumental projection in the holy city of Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh, garnering immense love from fans, locals and the media present.Choosing Nemawar as the location for Amitabh Bachchan’s grand character reveal today further emphasises its importance, as it’s believed that Ashwatthama still walks the ground of Nemawar.Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a glimpse of his character with a note saying, “It's been an experience for me like no other. The mind to think such a product, the execution, the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence ..”