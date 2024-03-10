Bhimaa ahead of Gaami, yet both losing steam?

According to leading distributors, popular actor Gopichand has reportedly surpassed the box office collections of his colleague Vishwak Sen in the last two days in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “Bhimaa has garnered Rs 5.50 crores, while ‘Gaamia’ collected Rs 4.5 crores in the last two days. Hence Gopichand is a bit ahead of his rival at this moment," says a distributor who adds, "However, both the films are losing steam at the ticket windows. The big collections can be attributed to a producer buying online tickets in bulk and boosting the figures but in reality some theaters were almost empty,’ he adds.No doubt, Vishwak Sen did an experimental kind of movie and received good support from the industry bigwigs. If ace director S S Rajamouli tweeted about the film, while new-age director Sandeep Vanga Reddy attended the pre-release event and heaped praises on Vishwak and the team. “Gaami triggered some pre-release buzz for its novel content and it reflected in collections on day one, but it has a long way to go to recover its investments," he points out.Whereas, Gopichand has the advantage of familiar action films but still crowds are dwindling at theaters in two Telugu states and collections continue to fall drastically. “It also triggered some buzz and opened a bit well but the mixed response has dented its collections for further shows. It will have a tough time recovering its investments in two Telugu states if the collections don't pick up immediately,” he concludes