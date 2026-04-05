Bhanupriya Feels Sidelined Despite Legacy, Says Shanti Priya

Actress Shanti Priya has expressed disappointment over the way her sister, popular actress Bhanupriya, is being treated by the film industry despite her remarkable body of work. She revealed that Bhanupriya, who has spent over four decades in cinema and acted in more than 270 films, feels she is not receiving the respect she deserves today.

“She has been in the industry for over 40 years, completed more than 270 films, and won several awards for her performances. But the roles she has been offered in recent years are not well designed. She feels that despite such an enviable career, she is not getting her due respect and would rather stay away,” Shanti Priya said in an interview.

She added that Bhanupriya conveyed her disappointment personally, saying that after dedicating her life to cinema, she is no longer getting what she truly deserves and prefers to stay out of the industry.

Bhanupriya was one of the leading actresses of the 1980s and 1990s, sharing screen space with top stars like Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Akkineni Nagarjuna. She carved a niche for herself among top heroines of her time, known for both her expressive acting and classical dance skills.

Films like Sitaara and Swarnakamalam highlighted her acting prowess and established her as a performer of great depth. In later years, she took on character roles, including playing mother to Prabhas in Chatrapathi and appearing in a key role in Mahanati, before gradually reducing her presence in Telugu cinema.

Her situation has now sparked conversations about how veteran actors are valued and utilized in the industry today