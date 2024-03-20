Bhagat’s Blaze: Pawan Kalyan mixes films with politics

Usually, the teaser of a superstar film boasts about heroism and content of their films, but the teaser of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ is loaded with political overtones. It harps on ‘glass tumbler’ which is the symbol of his Jana Sena Party. “Pawan’s opponent throws down a tea glass and says it is meant to be broken,” and later, Pawan retorts, “Glass represents aspirations of millions of people and will stay forever,’ he adds. He plays a tough cop in this big budget flick directed by Harris Shankar.With Pawan Kalyan trying to win more seats for their alliance in Andhra Pradesh elections, he used his films to boost his political prospects. “Pawan Kalyan has a mass following in Andhra Pradesh and he needs to convert his fan base into voters and using movie trailers to encourage them is a good tactic,” he adds.Earlier, he unveiled a political advertisement which targets Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Even though Pawan’s face is not seen in the ad, it starts interestingly with a voice over similar to that of YS Jagan promising the welfare and development for the state. The next moment, someone switches on the fan and the papers on the table will fly away. There are several aspects like capital, sand policy, development and others written on them.After a moment, the fan is switched off, and Pawan will collect all the papers and put them back on the table. This time, he will put a glass on papers, ensuring they don’t fly away. Adjacent to the same, we can also see the party symbols of TDP and BJP.No doubt, Pawan Kalyan is keenly focused on politics and has kept aside his movies and acting career for a couple of months.