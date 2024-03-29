Balayya film Legend re-release for political mileage?

Seasoned star Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-hyped film ‘Legend’ is set to be re-released after 10 years, hoping to score political brownie points in Andhra Pradesh. “No doubt, it is the season of re-releases in Tollywood and movies of all big stars are minting money,” says a distributor and adds, “But releasing ‘Legend’ would serve two purposes. One it would mint good money, while the movie which has political overtones would help TDP to garner more votes in upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. It is the story of an fearless and upright man (Balakrishna) who takes up cudgels against Rayalaseema based villain (Jagapathi Babu) who dares to take over political space in Vizag and state."

He further adds, “Balakrishna powerful punchlines demeaning the arrogance of his rival Jagapathi Babu and his family will draw whistles in theatres. Now, with TDP and YSRCP set for a clash at ballot boxes, Balakrishna potshots at politicians and MLAs in the climax portions will enthrall Nandamuri fans and it could work in favour of TDP,’ he adds.

Besides, Balakrishna is planning to take a break from shootings and set to hit the campaign trail to seek votes for TDP and its alliance partners Jana Sena and BJP in Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Parliament elections. 'He is going to utter a few more dashing punchlines during the campaign to match up his larger than life image on the big screen,’ he concludes.