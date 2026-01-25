Balakrishna Okays a Budget-Friendly Script?

Nandamuri Balakrishna has reportedly given his nod to a new script narrated by director Gopichand Malineni for his 111th film, setting a new precedent in terms of budgeting. Earlier, the Balakrishna–Gopichand combination had planned a warrior-based folklore drama, which was estimated to cost over Rs 180 crore. However, after Akhanda 2 failed to make a strong impact on the pan-India audience, the actor and director decided to rethink their approach.

“Gopichand sat down with his team of writers and came up with an action film that presents Balakrishna in a darker, intense role, perfectly suiting his mass image. The script was approved unanimously and will be made on a budget below Rs 130 crore,” says a source.

With the budgets of Telugu films soaring, only a handful of stars are willing to readjust and cut down costs to make projects viable for producers. “The subject is rooted and will easily connect with Telugu audiences across the world. Keeping this in mind, the actor and director opted to develop a fresh script, and it appears to be a sensible move,” the source adds.

Currently, many star-driven films are overshooting their budgets, while recoveries have declined. OTT deals have reportedly seen a 30 percent cut, and revenues from Hindi dubbing and other non-theatrical rights remain unpredictable, often leading to losses for producers. “An ideal Telugu film should primarily connect with the theatrical audience in Telugu states and recover a major portion of its investment from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Anything beyond that should be treated as a bonus. Changing times demand changing strategies,” the source concludes.

Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni had earlier delivered the box-office hit Veera Simha Reddy, and the duo is now aiming to recreate the magic once again with a budget-friendly script.