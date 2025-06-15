Atlee Promises Magnum Opus With Allu Arjun’s A6

Acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, fresh from receiving an honorary doctorate from Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai on June 14, has offered fresh insights into his much-anticipated film with superstar Allu Arjun. The convocation ceremony, held on Saturday, was attended by Atlee's wife Priya and his mother, adding a personal touch to the academic honour.

Speaking to the media afterwards, Atlee described the upcoming project — tentatively titled A6 — as India’s most ambitious and expensive film to date. “We are bringing in all the latest technologies. In terms of budget, that’s for the producer to disclose. My focus is on creating a visionary cinematic experience. This film is my dream, and I believe the magnum opus will make us all proud,” said Atlee, carefully avoiding budget details.

Industry sources peg the budget at a staggering Rs 800 crore, potentially rivaling S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, reportedly made on Rs 1,000 crore. Atlee’s remarks have only amplified the buzz, positioning A6 as India’s grandest film venture.

The film recently grabbed headlines when Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone joined the cast. The makers welcomed her with a specially designed video on social media, describing her as a “queen ready to conquer.”

Adding to the excitement, behind-the-scenes footage surfaced showing Allu Arjun, Atlee, and Sun Pictures chairman Kalanithi Maran visiting top VFX studios in Los Angeles. The team was seen holding creative discussions with Hollywood technicians, including Jose Fernandez of Ironhead Studio — known for his work on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America: Civil War, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. Also on board is James Madigan, VFX supervisor for Iron Man 2 and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

With Atlee riding high after Jawan and Allu Arjun basking in the success of the Pushpa franchise, this powerhouse collaboration has generated massive hype. The stage is now set for a cinematic spectacle that could redefine Indian filmmaking.