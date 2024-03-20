Anushka Shetty uncrowned queen with Rs 20 cr market?

If industry sources are to be believed, the craze and popularity of glam diva Anushka Shetty is intact and even her market has expanded a bit. Her upcoming film ‘Ghaati’ being directed by Krish could be reportedly sold for over Rs 20 crores. “She has more than Rs 20 crores market and is on par with some crazy heroes. Apart from theatrical rights in Telugu states, she also draws good money for digital and satellite rights since she is the uncrowned queen of Tollywood,” says a distributor who adds, “Despite taking a break for a few years, her fans have stuck to her and are waiting for more films from the talented actress'’

Actually, 'Arundhati' actress returned with the comic-caper ‘Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty’ which touched upon the bold theme of motherhood sans marriage. “Anushka took a long break due to a few health issues but he is back with a bang and also doing a Malayalam film and discussing a few more big offers,” he points out.



She is ahead of her rivals like Kajal Agarwal, Tamannah and Shruti Haasan in terms of box office business. "She became the flag bearer of author-backed roles after working with stars like Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Nagarjuna and Mahesh Babu. Earlier, she triggered the trend of female-centric movies with blockbusters like ‘Arundhathi’, ‘Rudhrama Devi’ and ‘Bhaagmathie’ and proved her versatile acting besides crowd pulling prowess,” he concludes.

