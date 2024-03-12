Anushka Shetty starts shooting for her debut Malayalam film





Anushka Shetty, celebrated as one of the most captivating actresses in the industry, is known for her compelling performances that leave a lasting impact. With a stellar reputation in Tamil and Telugu cinema, she is now poised to mark her debut in Malayalam with the upcoming horror film "Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer."While speculations had been rife about Anushka's involvement in the fantasy flick "Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer," recent updates have confirmed her participation in the project, marking her entry into Malayalam cinema under the direction of Rojin Thomas.Director Rojin Thomas shared glimpses from the sets of "Kathanar" on March 11, expressing his delight at collaborating with the talented Anushka Shetty. The images, featuring Anushka adorned with a warm smile and holding an idol of Lord Krishna, garnered immense attention from fans, who eagerly anticipate her role in the film.Excitement soared among fans as they flooded Rojin's social media with messages of anticipation and support for Anushka's portrayal in the epic tale. With the first installment of "Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer" slated for release in 2024, anticipation continues to mount for Anushka's maiden venture in Malayalam cinema."Kathanar- The Wild Sorcerer" revolves around the legendary 9th-century priest Kadamattathu Kathanar, portrayed by Jayasurya, and his extraordinary powers. Originally set to be produced by Vijay Babu, the project is now helmed by Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movie.Furthermore, reports indicate that the horror-thriller will be released in multiple dubbed languages, catering to a diverse audience across regions.In addition to her upcoming venture, Anushka Shetty garnered praise for her performance in the 2023 Telugu film "Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty." The romantic comedy, directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla, received acclaim for its execution and the chemistry between Anushka and co-star Naveen Polishetty. With her remarkable talent and diverse roles, Anushka continues to captivate audiences across languages, leaving an indelible mark in the world of cinema.