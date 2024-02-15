Anupama Paremeswaran eyes image makeover?

Pretty actress Anupama Parameswaran who was seen in homely and girl-next-door roles in films like ‘Sathamanam Bhavati,’ ‘Hello Guru Prema Kosame’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’, has gone in for an image makeover and locked lips with teen sensation Siddhu Jonalagadda in the trailer of ‘DJ Tillu 2’. “She is surely looking for an image makeover and wants to become a bit bolder to shrug off her girl-next-door avatar, “ says a producer and adds, “Anupama is a very talented actress and good looking too. She proved her mettle in varied roles. She wants to bag more offers in Telugu and is trying to do some bold stuff to give young heroines a run for their money,” he adds.

She stepped into the shoes of glamour girl Neha Shetty in the sequel of ‘DJ Tillu’ which boasted off steamy scenes between Siddhu and Neha. “She took a bold decision to don such a glam-centric role and showed that she could do justice to such roles going by the trending trailer of ‘DJ Tillu 2’ and the audience are going to see a new version of Anupama on screen in the much-hyped entertainer,” he points out.

Just recently, Anupama played a key role of an investigative journalist in ‘Eagle’ and unearths the real man behind the vigilante who is on a killing spree in varied countries. “It was just an extended special appearance and she did a good job and looked good too,’ he concludes.



