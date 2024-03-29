Anupama Parameswaran turns ultra glamorous for Tillu Square

After watching ‘Tillu Square’, it looks like the image makeover of Anupama Parameswaran has been completed. The actress who wowed audience with her homely and girl-next-door roles in films like ‘Sathamanam Bhavati,’ ‘Hello Guru Prema Kosame’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’, has locked lips with teen sensation Siddhu Jonalagadda in ‘Tillu Square’ to change the trajectory of her career. “She will be flooded with offers in Telugu since glamorous roles are sought after for commercial movies,” says a producer who adds, “Her game plan is to shrug off her simple girl image and turn into a pretty damsel by doing some bolder stuff,” he adds.

No doubt, Anupama is a very talented actress and good looking too. She proved her mettle in varied roles. She wants to bag more offers in Telugu and is trying to do some bold stuff to give young heroines a run for their money.



She stepped into the shoes of glamour girl Neha Shetty in the sequel ‘Tillu Square’ which is loaded with steamy scenes. "She took a bold decision and proved that she could do justice to such roles going by the film and the audience are going to see a new version of Anupama on screen in the much-hyped entertainer,” he points out.

Just recently, Anupama played a key role of an investigative journalist in ‘Eagle’ and unearths the real man behind the vigilante who is on a killing spree in varied countries.