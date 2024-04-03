Anupama Hikes Remuneration After Tillu Square Success?

It looks like Anupama Parameswaran’s image makeover in ‘Tillu Square’ is going to pay her rich dividends in Tollywood. “She could demand Rs 1 crore per film since her latest ‘Tillu Square’ has rocked box office and offers are knocking her door,’ says a producer and adds, “Her glamourous avatar has stunned Telugu filmmakers and she is bound to capitalize on it by hiking her remuneration since it is normal practice for actors after delivering a hit,” he adds.



Till now, the actress was drawing anywhere around Rs 40 to 45 lakhs but now, she is going to become the most sought after girl for glam-centric roles.

Actually, the Malayalam girl wowed audience with her homely and girl-next-door roles in films like ‘Sathamanam Bhavati,’ ‘Hello Guru Prema Kosame’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’, has locked lips with teen sensation Siddhu Jonalagadda in ‘Tillu Square’ to change the trajectory of her career.

“She will be flooded with offers in Telugu since glamorous roles are sought after for commercial movies,” adds the producer and says, “Her game plan is to shrug off her simple girl image and turn into a pretty damsel by doing some bolder stuff and it will work in her favour,” he adds.

She would join the elite Rs 1 crore club and jons the likes of Sreeleela, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Tammanah and top rung divas.