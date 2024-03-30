Anupama joins the gun-toting divas in Tollywood





With new-age actress Anupama Parameswaran wielding guns with ease in ‘Tillu Square’ and shooting down thugs in style as she played an officer in Indian Special Forces in the film. She invariably joins top actress Kajal Agarwal who is playing a cop in ‘Satyabhama’, to trigger the trend of gun-toting actresses in Tollywood. Earlier, Nandita Swetha donned khakis and took on the might of thugs in ‘Hidimbha’ to showcase her fiery side. “It is quite challenging for an actress to play a cop since it is a responsible and respectful job in real-life. We have to be flexible during action episodes besides undergoing training for using a gun," says Nandita Swetha, who again played a police officer in her recent release ‘Mangalavaram’. “Cop roles are special in their own way, so I feel proud to don khakis on the big screen, away from my glam roles,” she adds.The idea of breaking away from glam roles has even attracted actresses like Saiyami Kher (‘Wild Dog’), Anjali (‘Nishabdham’), Anasuya Bharadwaj (‘Kshanam’), and Payal Rajput (‘5 W’) to name a few. Talking about the new trend of gun-toting girls, producer Lagadapati Sridhar says, "Every actress wants to explore varied roles since they are mostly confined to glam-centric or bubbly kind of roles. Once-in-a-while they get an opportunity to wield guns and they are doing their best. It is kind of a challenge for glam divas to showcase their fiery side to reach out to the masses. These days, actresses are game for variety and turning gun toting angels.”Surely, it looks to be an image makeover for some actresses to showcase their shooting skills and add a new dimension to their acting repertoire. “No doubt, showcasing fiery side is part of an image makeover,” admits Priyamani, who handled guns in Telugu film 'Virata Parvam’ as she played a Naxalite. “It could be a police officer or naxal role, it demands actresses to handle guns with ease and style. Initially, it was difficult to run up and down the valleys with heavy guns since it was a period drama and I had to practice with old weaponry. Whereas, I could handle a trendy gun as a CBI officer in another movie with more ease,” she adds. Is she hoping to take on a hero image, she replies, “Not at all, but yes, a gun-wielding personality on screen raises the rating of an actress and reinvents the image a bit,” she informs.