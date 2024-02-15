Nayanthara to Walk Out of Husband Vignesh Shivan's Film?

Hyderabad: Numero uno actress Nayanatara suffered a lot from brickbats and criticism for her role in the Tamil film ‘Annapoorani’. She apologized for her 'act' in the film after it was taken out of Netflix. Yet again, her next film ‘LIC’ being produced and directed by her husband Vignesh Shivan is caught in a legal tangle. The movie, featuring Pradeep Ranganathan, Kirthi Shetty, and SJ Suryah in lead roles, has encountered a setback after the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) issued a legal notice objecting to the film’s title.

The controversy has gained further attention amid unconfirmed reports of Nayanthara, the lady superstar of Indian cinema, and Vignesh Shivan’s wife, walking out of the movie.

Initially cast to play the elder sister of Pradeep Ranganathan, Nayanthara’s reported departure has prompted the filmmakers to seek a replacement for the pivotal role. Despite the buzz surrounding Nayanthara’s exit, neither Vignesh Shivan nor the actress has officially addressed the situation.

Vignesh Shivan, known for his directorial skills, is returning to the silver screen with LIC, following his 2022 release, ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.’ The film’s puja ceremony took place in December, signaling the beginning of its production work.

Nayantara is quite popular among Telugu viewers after she worked in films like 'Simha' and 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.' She also worked with Venkatesh in 'Tulasi' and Nagarjuna in "Boss' and Ravi Teja in 'Dubai Seenu' to gain a decent following in Telugu states.