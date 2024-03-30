Nuvvu Nenu actress eyes Tollywood comeback

Nuvvu Nenu was a film that went on a rampage at the box office, when it comes to the collections, and also the performances of the lead actors of the film. Starring Uday Kiran and Anita in need rules. This film was considered to be a kite blockbuster back then. Heroine Anita, who was a newbie then has gained immense fan following and accolades for her performance in the film.





Though she has been part of many films later, she had done more of characters, and then later got married and moved to Bombay for various reasons. Anita has been knowing a lot of television serials, but after a long break is back to Telugu cinema with a solid role that is definitely going to make a huge impact on her comeback to the industry.





The actress has signed a Telugu film starring Suhaas and Malavika Manoj. The actress was seen at the launch and the news of her comeback is such an exciting news to all the fans out there.





Anatha is said to be playing a key role in Suhas star, and it is expected that she will definitely be seen in more films in the near future .