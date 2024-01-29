Anirudh belts out tunes for Telugu film Magic

After composing music for star studded films like "Jailer', "Leo" and "Devara", new age composer Anirudh Ravichandar has scored music for a musical Telugu film "Magic". "Anirudh has become quite popular among Telugu music lovers and he is going to try out varied genres to prove his versatility, " says a source and adds, "He has done a youthful entertainer starring new faces to connect with Gen Z music buffs to deliver mellifluous tunes and energetic background score to expand his fan base, " he adds.

Already, his teaming up with superstar Jr NTR for Devara has given him much needed hype in Tollywood. "The audio rights of Devara were sold for a whopping Rs 27 crores riding on popularity of NTR and Anirudh since he is adept in belting out compositions for superstars. He tasted success with Rajinikanth in Jailer and "Leo" with Vijay and his work in these two films has won appreciation from Telugu viewers too. Chartbusters like Badass ma and Tiger ka Hukum are still bursting musical chats in Telugu," he points out.

After Devara, Anirudh is going to give Telugu composers a run for their money by signing few more big projects. "Anirudh has been approached by Telugu makers and willing to pay him Rs 8 plus remuneration but he not in a hurry and waiting for the right project, he concludes.