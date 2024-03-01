Animal director remembers ‘ragging days’

Reigning director Sandeep Vanga Reddy who unveiled the trailer of Telugu film ‘Gaami’ claimed that he remembers his good old days. Addressing the gathering, he says, “Your shouting reminds me of my college days when I was ragged,” he said and added, “I feel like being at home in Hyderabad.” He also praised Viswak Sen for his 6 years effort for ‘Gaami’ and described it as a unique film. “In six years, students can wrap up their MBBS course, but the makers of this film deserve praise for holding the interest for so long,” he adds.

He also praised Vishwak Sen and producer Karthick as they have been his friends. “I have seen the poster of this path-breaking effort two years ago and I laud their perseverance and commitment, “he adds. When youngsters sought to know about his next film ‘Spirit’ with superstar Prabhas, he quipped. “It will begin at the end of this year end,”.

After tasting massive success with ‘Animal,’, Sandeep Vanga was also busy in handling a lot of criticism from various quarters describing his film as misogynist and for showing women in poor light. Nonetheless, he is raring to go and set to dish out a new-age cop story with Prabhas in varied languages .