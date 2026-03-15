Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Blesses Allu Sirish And Nayanika Reddy



Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently visited the residence of noted producer Allu Aravind in Hyderabad and blessed the newly married couple Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy.

Many celebrities had earlier attended the wedding and reception of Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy to bless the couple. According to reports, Chandrababu Naidu personally visited Allu Aravind’s house and conveyed his wishes to the newlyweds. Allu Aravind also felicitated the Chief Minister during his visit.

The two were seen interacting in a jovial manner and reminiscing about the long-standing relations between their families.

Chandrababu Naidu was in Hyderabad to attend the dhoti ceremony of his grandson Nara Devansh. During the visit, he took time to stop by Allu Aravind’s residence to bless the couple. A few political leaders were also present during the interaction.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy could not meet Chandrababu Naidu as they were out of station.

A few days ago, members of the Allu family were also seen interacting with A. Revanth Reddy during the inauguration of their new theatre, Allu Cinemas. During the event, the Telangana Chief Minister wished Allu Arjun success and even expressed hope that he would soon do a Hollywood film. Their interaction quickly went viral on social media.