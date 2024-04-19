Amitabh Bachchan plays special judge in Vettaiyan?

After impressing as an honest lawyer in ‘Pink’, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly donning the role of a special judge in his upcoming Tamil film ‘Vettaiyan’. “Amitabh Bachchan who has attained a larger than life image on screen in his illustrious career is playing a special judge in the action film,” says a source from Chennai. “Amitabh liked the script and his role instantly and agreed to share screen space with superstar Rajinikanth after three decades.”

Amitabh Bachchan wowed audiences with his tough cop roles in films like ‘Zanjeer’ and ‘Andhaa Kanoon’ and also as a dreaded smuggler in ‘Deewar’ besides a gangster in ‘Agneepath. “He is one of biggest superstars in Indian cinema and was the biggest crowd puller in his 70's and 90’s. He is hailed for his dialogue delivery and also famous for his brooding anger on screen to become an undisputed action hero in Hindi cinema,” he adds.

Amitabh also played a special role in Telugu film ‘Sye Raa Narasimhareddy’ to showcase his acting brilliance but stayed away from south films for many decades. “He was interested to work with Rajnikanth and began working for the film with a lot of zest and enthusiasm,” he concludes.