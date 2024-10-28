Amaran Telugu dubbing rights sold for record Rs 5 crore

The Telugu dubbing rights of the much-hyped Tamil film ‘Amaran’ featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi has been reportedly sold for Rs 5 crore in Telugu states. “It is the highest price for a Sivakarthikeyan movie but still it was bought since the film has triggered a lot of buzz,” says a distributor. The story of the film follows the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan who leads his team against Pakistani terrorists threatening peace in Kashmir.However, he lost his life during a counter-terrorism operation in the Shopian district, he adds. “Kamal Haasan is producing it since he wanted to back a unique project so Telugu distributors trusted the film and paid a hefty sum. Even though Sivakarthikeyan movies like ‘Prince’ and ‘Maveeran’ failed to impress Telugu viewers,” he points out.Tamil stars are having a good time in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Superstars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Suriya, and Karthi have gained a huge Telugu following with their movies. Hence, dubbing rights for their films are bought between Rs 25 to 10 crores by Telugu distributors. Even other stars like Vijay Sethupathi and Dhanush garnered good collections for their dubbed movies like ‘Maharaja’ and ‘Rayan’ respectively," he concludes