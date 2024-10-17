Telugu Movies Releasing This Diwali

Dasara festive season turned out to be disappointing for the Telugu film industry. Six big ticket releases failed to set the box office on fire. Except for Devara, no other movie worked during what was an otherwise bleak phase. Nevertheless, with Diwali around the corner, Tollywood is now poised for a new set of releases and revenge.





Diwali will be a busy time for the film industry as it plans to release six films including four straight Telugu films and two dubbed versions. The movies with theatrical releases should be stories with elements from Kiran Abbavaram's multilingual action movie called KA, Dulquer Salman's Lucky Bhaskar, Nikhil's Appudo Ippudo Eppudo and Satyadeva's Zebra.0 All these movies have squeezed their way into the books of multiple cinemas hoping to benefit from the traffic that comes with the holiday season.





They will have to contend with dubbed versions of Tamil films like Amaran which has Siva Karthikeyan and Brother which has Jayam Ravi. While many of these films do not star big-name actors, they all come with reasonable expectations, making for a very interesting contest at the box office.





With the stage set for this intense Diwali race, it will now be interesting to find out which of these films will rise to the occasion and be able to impress the audience.