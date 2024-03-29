Allu Arjun Remembers First Movie Gangotri
Allu Arjun, who is one of the most followed, popular and sought after actor of the country right now is on cloud nine as he basks on the milestone moment of his life. The wax statue of Allu Arjun from the Madame Tussauds Dubai was unveiled yesterday by the actor himself and this big moment is celebrated by his fans from all across.
Fans of the star started sharing pictures and videos from the event on social media. The official X handle of Madame Tussauds Dubai has shared the pictures on handle and wrote, "Allu Arjun, Icon Star, the King of Dance, has arrived at Madame Tussauds Dubai @alluarjun."
Allu Arjun has recently completed 21 years in the industry and this is definitely a milestone for any actor. Taking it to his social media handle, the actor wrote, "It’s a very spl day today . My 1st movie #Gangotri was released today in 2003 & today I am launching my Wax statue at #madametussauds dubai . It’s been an unforgettable journey of 21 years . I am grateful to each and every one of you in this journey & special thanks to my Fans (ARMY) for their ardent love & support . Hoping to make you all more proud in years to come . Ever Grateful & Humbled."
Many actors from across the industry have congratulated him on this big day and said they cannot wait to watch him rule the box office with Pushpa: The Rule.