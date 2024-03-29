Allu Arjun Remembers First Movie Gangotri

Allu Arjun, who is one of the most followed, popular and sought after actor of the country right now is on cloud nine as he basks on the milestone moment of his life. The wax statue of Allu Arjun from the Madame Tussauds Dubai was unveiled yesterday by the actor himself and this big moment is celebrated by his fans from all across.





Fans of the star started sharing pictures and videos from the event on social media. The official X handle of Madame Tussauds Dubai has shared the pictures on handle and wrote, "Allu Arjun, Icon Star, the King of Dance, has arrived at Madame Tussauds Dubai @alluarjun."



