Allu Arjun Visits Sensoji Temple in Tokyo; Family Pictures Go Viral

Tollywood star Allu Arjun is currently in Tokyo to promote the Japanese release of his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rule, which hit theatres in Japan a few days ago. The actor arrived in the Japanese capital along with his family—wife Sneha Reddy and children Arha and Ayan—and their recent pictures from the trip have gone viral on social media.

During their visit, Allu Arjun and his family were spotted at the iconic Sensoji Temple, where they offered prayers. The serene family moments captured at the historic temple have delighted fans, offering a rare glimpse into the actor’s personal life amid an international promotional tour. Admirers have particularly appreciated how the star balances his professional commitments with quality family time. On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for his highly anticipated project AA22xA6, directed by Atlee. He has also lined up a film with Lokesh Kanagaraj, which was officially announced on the occasion of Sankranti. Additionally, industry buzz suggests that the actor may reunite with director Trivikram Srinivas for another project, though an official confirmation is awaited.



