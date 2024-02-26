Shah Rukh Khan all praises for Allu Arjun's son

Shah Rukh Khan, hailed as the ultimate superstar of the decade, has continually captured our hearts with his performances and magnetic screen presence.

In his recent film "Dunki," directed by Rajkumar Hirani, while the response was mixed, it garnered praise for its music and certain performances. Shah Rukh Khan recently took to social media to shower blessings upon Allu Ayaan, the son of Pan-India star Allu Arjun.

In a heartwarming video shared by an SRK fan club, Allu Ayaan was seen charmingly singing SRK's hit song "Lutt Putt Gaya." Shah Rukh Khan responded on his social media platform, expressing gratitude and humorously mentioning his own kids' practice sessions with Allu Arjun's song "Srivalli."

In return, Allu Arjun reciprocated the affection, humbled by Shah Rukh Khan's message. "Dunki," released on December 21, 2023, faced an anticipated clash with Prabhas starrer "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire," directed by Prashanth Neel.



"Dunki" narrates the story of four friends from Punjab with a shared dream of reaching England, despite lacking visas or tickets. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and others, the film was produced by Rajkumar Hirani Films, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Jio Studios.

Looking ahead, Shah Rukh Khan is set to captivate audiences with his upcoming ventures "Pathaan 2" and the untitled film "Tiger vs Pathaan." Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up for "Pushpa: The Rule," the sequel to his 2021 blockbuster, continuing his collaboration with director Sukumar. The film boasts an ensemble cast and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Notably, Allu Arjun recently represented Indian cinema at the prestigious Berlinale, where his film "Pushpa" was screened, showcasing his global impact and rising stature in the industry.