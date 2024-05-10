Bunny throws his weight behind this MLA Candidate

As the countdown to the 2024 Andhra Pradesh elections continues, a fresh surge of influencers is making waves, utilizing their celebrity status to endorse their favored candidates. From the glitz of cinema to the digital domain, celebrities are sparing no effort to sway public sentiment and bolster voter participation.





Primarily, numerous Hollywood figures are throwing their support behind the Pawan Kalyan Janasena Party. However, in a surprising twist, film actor Allu Arjun has thrown his weight behind the YSRCP candidate in Nandyal, pitting himself against Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena.





Reports indicate that Icon Star Allu Arjun, accompanied by his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, will visit Nandyala tomorrow morning to offer their best wishes to their friend, Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy, a contender for MLA in the upcoming elections. Notably, this support stems from their longstanding friendship.





Yet, it's worth noting that Allu Arjun previously endorsed his uncle, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, ahead of the Andhra Pradesh elections. Pawan Kalyan is vying for the Pithampuram Assembly seat under his party, Jana Sena. Allu Arjun conveyed his pride and support for his uncle in a heartfelt message shared on May 9th. Allu Arjun wrote, "My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you've chosen, dedicating your life to service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for (sic).”









For those unfamiliar, Andhra Pradesh residents will cast their votes on May 13th. Previously, Tollywood stalwarts Chiranjeevi and Nani had lent their support to Powerstar Pawan Kalyan. The Jana Sena, allied with the NDA and the TDP (Telugu Desam Party), will contest from two Lok Sabha seats and 21 Assembly seats. The election outcomes are slated for declaration on June 4th.