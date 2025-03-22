Allu Arjun Recognizes Ganesh Acharya's Contributions Unlike Bollywood

Ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya recently shared how Allu Arjun gave him due credit after the success of the Pushpa films. In a candid interview with a Hindi channel, Acharya highlighted how the South Indian film industry, particularly through Allu Arjun, values its technicians—something he felt was often missing in Bollywood.

Acharya noted that while he doesn't hold the entire Hindi film industry responsible, there's a recurring issue where technicians don't receive adequate recognition. He recalled instances when changes were made to choreography at the last minute to suit the star's needs, emphasizing the prevalence of ego in Bollywood. “Bollywood industry mei ego bohot faila hua hai. Ego nahi hona chahiye,” he remarked.

In contrast, his experience in the South was notably different. Discussing his work on Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, Acharya recalled, “Allu Arjun called me and said, 'masterji aap ke wajah se hua, aap ke wajah se log appreciate kar rahe hai.'” The actor not only acknowledged Acharya's contributions but also invited him to a grand success party in Hyderabad—an event where every crew member was celebrated for the film's success. Acharya expressed his amazement, stating, “I saw something like that for the first time in my life. Why don't we do that here?”