Allu Arjun Greets Lokesh Kanagaraj, Says Excited About His Film

It is known that reigning star Allu Arjun will be teaming up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the 23rd film of his career and the filmmaker’s seventh movie. Pre-production work on the project is currently in full swing, with Mythri Movie Makers backing the film.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Allu Arjun took to Instagram Stories to wish Lokesh Kanagaraj on his birthday. Sharing a photograph of himself with the filmmaker, the Pushpa star wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to my dear director Lokesh Kanagaraj. May this year bring you euphoria, joy, peace and positivity. Have a wonderful year.”

This Saturday marks Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 40th birthday. Along with the birthday wishes, Allu Arjun also expressed his excitement about their upcoming project. “Excited for the AA23 LK7 journey ahead,” he wrote.

Interestingly, Allu Arjun seems keen on collaborating with Tamil filmmakers. He is already set to work with director Atlee on a big-budget project and is now excited to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj, who delivered blockbusters such as Vikram and Master, which were also well received by Telugu audiences.

Hence, the Allu Arjun–Lokesh Kanagaraj film, to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has already become one of the most awaited projects in Indian cinema.