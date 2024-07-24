EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun to Lead Tollywood’s First Trilogy with 'Pushpa 3'

After the monumental success of the 'Baahubali' series, Prabhas is gearing up to start work on 'Salaar 2' and the second part of 'Kalki 2898 AD' next year. However, in a move to stay ahead of his contemporaries, reigning star Allu Arjun has reportedly agreed to create a new benchmark in Tollywood by initiating work on 'Pushpa 3'. This venture will mark the first Tollywood film to be made in three parts, setting a new standard for franchise movies in Indian cinema."Pushpa 3 will usher in a new era in Telugu movies as the first film trilogy in Tollywood," a source revealed. "It is a groundbreaking attempt and a trailblazer for franchise films in Indian cinema."Following the anticipated release of 'Pushpa: The Rule' in December 2024, Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are set to reunite after a brief hiatus to bring 'Pushpa 3' to life."Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will work with another top director, and Sukumar will begin a project with Ram Charan. They will then reunite for 'Pushpa 3' in 2025," the source added. The narrative of the coolie-turned-red sanders smuggler is said to have more untold events, characters, and twists, promising another engaging and captivating film for audiences worldwide. "Pushpa 3 will be much larger in vision and scope, justifying the larger-than-life image of Allu Arjun. While a few key characters will return, final confirmations will come once the script is completed."The first installment, 'Pushpa: The Rise', garnered ₹150 crores from Hindi-speaking audiences in North India. Its sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule', has already been sold for over ₹200 crores in the Hindi heartland, reflecting high expectations for substantial box office openings."Allu Arjun received a national award and won the appreciation of Hindi audiences with his charisma, mannerisms, and nuanced performance," the source concluded.With 'Pushpa 3' on the horizon, Allu Arjun aims to solidify his position at the top of Tollywood, leading the industry into a new chapter of cinematic excellence.