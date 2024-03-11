Allu Arjun Begins Pushpa 2 Schedule in Vizag

Tollywood star Allu Arjun was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, rocking an olive green shirt paired with black cargo trousers, exuding effortless style with trendy black shades and a casually tied bun accentuating his long locks.





Upon his arrival in Vizag, the actor received a warm welcome from his ardent fans, who showered him with flower petals, a heartfelt gesture of affection captured in numerous online posts and videos.





One particular image capturing Arjun interacting with his adoring fans has gone viral across social media platforms, showcasing the actor's immense popularity.





In a video shared by a user on social media, Allu Arjun can be seen surrounded by enthusiastic fans eager to catch a glimpse of their beloved star, reflecting the sheer frenzy surrounding his visit.





For those unfamiliar, Allu Arjun is in Vizag for the shooting of his upcoming film "Pushpa: The Rule" directed by Sukumar.





On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently immersed in filming the highly-anticipated sequel "Pushpa: The Rule," featuring Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others reprising their roles.





While reports suggest Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's involvement in a pivotal role, official confirmation from the team is awaited.





Similar to its predecessor, "Pushpa: The Rule" will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar under the Mythri Movies banner, with music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad.





At the recent Berlinale Film Festival, Allu Arjun hinted at the possibility of a third installment, suggesting an intriguing continuation to the Pushpa saga.





"Pushpa: The Rule" is slated to hit screens on August 15, 2024, across Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, promising an exhilarating Independence Day release for fans eagerly anticipating its arrival.