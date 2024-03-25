Bunny Going All Out to Make Pushpa 2 Biggest Blockbuster

Allu Arjun, the iconic star of the South Indian film industry, is currently immersed in the filming of 'Pushpa 2', much to the excitement of his fans. Following the massive success of the first installment, directed by Sukumar, expectations are sky-high for its sequel.Preparations for 'Pushpa 2' are in full swing, with plans to shoot not only in Hyderabad but also abroad. Allu Arjun, fondly known as Bunny, is gearing up to take his character to international locations, prompting him to apply for an International Driving License.With his undivided attention dedicated to 'Pushpa 2', Allu Arjun has declined other movie offers. Recently, he personally visited the Hyderabad RTO to apply for the International Driving Permit, signaling his readiness to film action-packed sequences in Bangkok, where he will be seen driving trucks and cars.While there are speculations about shooting in Japan, details remain unconfirmed, adding to the anticipation surrounding the movie's storyline. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun achieved a remarkable milestone on social media, garnering 25 million followers on Instagram. Expressing his gratitude, he shared a heartfelt post on the platform.The film crew aims to conclude filming by the end of May, followed by extensive post-production work, including editing, VFX, dubbing, and BGM. Rashmika Mandanna will star opposite Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa 2', with Fahad Faasil portraying the role of a police officer.Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 'Pushpa 2' is slated for release on August 15, promising an enthralling cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.