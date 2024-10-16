Alia Bhatt's expansion plans wiped out as Jigra fails to woo Telugu audience!

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt wanted to expand her market in Telugu states but her latest offering ‘Jigra’ has almost wiped out her plans. “It was the biggest disaster in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and it has just collected a meager Rs 30 to 35 lakhs which is lukewarm and uninspiring,’ says a distributor, who adds, “The revenge saga failed to connect with Telugu viewers, while other films during Dussehra holidays garnered better collections,’ he adds.

Despite generating hype around the action film with stars like Samantha gracing the event and top director Trivikram Srinivas being another chief guest, it had all the makings for a good release since Rana Daggubati helped them out. “It is a predictable brother-sister bonding and the wafer-thin-story couldn’t draw even decent openings despite all the hype. At times overhype could work against the film. Whereas, her earlier releases like ‘Brahmashtra’ had better openings in Telugu states and Alia had gained some Telugu fans after her roles in ‘RRR’ but now everything has come to naught’ he points out.

He points out that female-oriented films are having a tough time in Telugu and even big stars like Kajal Aggarwal (Satyabhama), Tamannah (Baak) and Anjali (Geetanjali Malli Vachindi) couldn’t save their movies. “Now Alia Bhatt joins this unfortunate league of actresses who failed at the box office,” he concludes.