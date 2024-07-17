Manamey Director's Next with Akshay Kumar?

Young Tollywood director Sriram Adittya who recently made heartrending film ‘Manamey’ has reportedly met Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and pitched a storyline to him. “Akshay Kumar was quite happy with the body of work of Sriram Adittya and felt that he was adept in handling varied themes,” says a source and adds, “Atlast, Akshay met the director in Mumbai and listened to a story which excited him a bit and other things being worked out. They would definitely team up for a big ticket film,” he adds.

Recently, Akshay Kumar worked with south film director Sudha Kongara Prasad in Hindi film ‘Sarfira’ which is a remake of Tamil film ‘Soorarai Pottru’. “Akshay loves to work with south directors since they are good at coming up with unique scripts and also do their work with meticulous planning and timing” he adds. Meanwhile, Sriram Adittya has worked with stars like Nagarjuna and Nani in ‘Devadas’ and made films like ‘Samanthakamani’ and ‘Hero’ before delivering a touching family drama 'Manamey' with Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty and showcased his versatility.

Extending his Tollywood connection, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is all set to make his debut in Tollywood with ‘Kannappa’ wherein he plays Lord Shiva. This is the story of Lord Shiva and his ardent devotee Kannappa and it is one of the much-awaited movies in Tollywood.

