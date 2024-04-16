Akshay Kumar comes onboard for Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa

Akshay Kumar has embarked on an exciting new venture as he begins shooting for his debut Telugu film in Hyderabad. Teaming up with versatile Telugu star Vishnu Manchu, Kumar is set to make a mark in the industry with this outing along with Prabhas and Mohalal. Venturing into the Telugu film domain, Akshay is poised to bring his charisma and prowess to a whole new audience.





Sources close to the production reveal that Akshay's role in the upcoming epic actioner is pivotal to the narrative, promising a captivating performance that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on the audience. The actor is reportedly set to join the cast for a rigorous shooting schedule in Hyderabad, with a major focus on capturing crucial scenes, including a significant portion of the film's climax.





Director and leading man Vishnu Manchu says, "It is thrilling to be shooting with Akshay Sir. We will kick off the film's climax together. To have an actor of his mettle joining us is a huge honour. Akshay Sir’s addition makes Kannappa a truly Pan Indian film."





As filming progresses, anticipation continues to build among fans eagerly awaiting the unveiling of this much-anticipated Telugu film. Under the direction of Mukesh Kumar Singh, this film boasts an impressive cast and crew lineup, including stars like Mohanlal and Prabhas along with renowned Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva.





With a promise of blending stunning visuals with a touching storyline, the film was officially announced at Srikalahasteeswara temple last year and has completed the majority of its principal photography.