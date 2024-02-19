Actress Sreeleela Seeks Blessings at Tirumala Temple Amidst Fan Frenzy

Hyderabad: Pretty actress Sreeleela visited the Tirumala Temple today with her family to seek blessings of Lord Venkateswara and was besieged by fans. Her last release 'Guntur Kaaram' turned out to be an average grosser but her dancing skills were appreciated and even Mahesh Babu matched steps with dancing sensation in the song 'Kurchi Madathupatti' and the song went viral.



Actually, Sreeleela, a Telugu-speaking girl, had a meteoric rise in Tollywood and went on a signing spree. She's been working nonstop for the past year. She tasted success with 'Dhamaka' and 'Bhagavanth Kesari' but failed to impress in duds like 'Extra Ordinary Man' and 'Adhikesava Reddy' to dent her ratings.



According to the reports, Sreeleela is set to take a break from work. She is giving some priority to academics before embarking on a new film project. The actress has signed on to star in Vijay Deverakonda's next film, which will begin filming after the summer. She has another film 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' with Pawan Kalyan which has been halted due to Pawan political commitments.



Right now, Sreeleela is studying and preparing for medical examinations, which few people are aware of. She is hailed for her multi-tasking and still being a disciplined and professional actor.