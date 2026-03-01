Renu Desai Slams Netizens for Vulgar Comments, Warns of Legal Action

Actress and filmmaker Renu Desai, the former wife of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, has come down heavily on netizens for posting vulgar and demeaning comments against her on social media. In a strongly worded video message, Renu expressed her anger and warned of serious consequences for those crossing the line.

Reacting to obscene messages such as, “What is your rate for a night?”, Renu said she was deeply disturbed and questioned how people could stoop so low. “I was in Kashi, wearing devi robes and fully covered. How dare you ask such disgusting questions about someone dressed like that?” she fumed.

Calling out the mindset behind such comments, Renu added that people who do not even have money for their next meal are shamelessly asking her such questions online. “This is not right. Stop this nonsense immediately,” she warned.

Renu clarified that she is a normal citizen and urged fans and social media users to keep their comments within limits. “Just because I work in films doesn’t give anyone the right to make nasty remarks. Having a phone doesn’t give you unlimited freedom,” she said.

The actress also revealed that she plans to approach the police and lodge a formal complaint to curb this growing negativity and harassment on social media. She went on to issue a stern warning, saying she would not hesitate to confront offenders by reaching out to their families and asking them if this is how they raised their sons.

“I am not an MLA or a government servant, and I have no connection to you. Many people on social media are frustrated, unhappy, and deeply depressed—both men and women. How easily people hate others without any reason,” she remarked.

Renu concluded by stating that no one has the right or basic decency to post such vulgar comments and urged her friends and fellow women to also approach the police to put an end to this toxic behaviour online.



