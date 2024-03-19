Renowned actress on ventilator after road accident

Renowned Tamil and Malayalam actress Arundhati Nair was involved in a bike accident on the afternoon of March 14, along with her brother. Reports indicate that the incident occurred near the Kovalam bypass, resulting in severe head injuries for Arundhati.





According to recent updates, Arundhati is currently on a ventilator due to the critical nature of her condition, as she bravely fights for her life.





Arundhati's sister, Arathy Nair, took to Instagram on March 18 to address the situation, clarifying the news circulating in Tamil Nadu's newspapers and television channels. She confirmed that Arundhati is hospitalized at Ananthapuri Hospital in Trivandrum and is in critical condition, receiving treatment while on a ventilator.





Following Arathy's statement, fans flooded the comments section with messages of support and well-wishes for Arundhati's speedy recovery. Users expressed their concern and solidarity, offering prayers and words of encouragement during this challenging time.





Reports indicate that Arundhati and her brother were returning home after an interview for a YouTube channel when the tragic accident occurred.





Arundhati Nair made her debut in the film industry with the 2015 Tamil romantic drama "Ponge Ezhu Manohara," directed by Ramesh Rangasamy. However, she gained widespread recognition for her remarkable performance in the 2016 horror-thriller "Saithan," starring Vijay Antony and directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy.





Her latest appearance was in the Tamil comedy drama "Aayiram."