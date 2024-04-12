Actress Anjali comeback plans go kaput?

With her new release ‘Geetanjali Mallivachindi’ failing to draw openings, glam diva Anjali hopes to make a comeback in Tollywood have been shattered a bit. “Anjali looked pretty and did her role well but the cliched and predictable story dented her plans,” says a distributor, who claims that she believed that the sequel to her earlier hit ‘Geetanjali’ would draw huge audience but it is finding hard to draw footfalls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. “She felt that she could pull off another author-backed role with ease but audiences are shying away, ” he adds.

Actually, Anjali made her mark in Tollywood with big films like ‘Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu’, ‘Balupu,' Geethanjali, and ‘Dictator.’ The actor won Nandi awards for 'Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu' and 'Geethanjali.' “She began to work in other language movies and did films like ‘Vattikuchi’ and ‘Settai’ in Tamil and Kannada films like ‘Honganasu’ and ‘Rana Vikrama’ to be hailed as a multilingual actress,” he adds.

Anjali continues to be loved for her strong depictions in women-centric Telugu movies like ‘Chitrangadha’ and ‘Nishabdam’ riding on her acting chops.

However, the 30-plus diva is doing a key role in the much-hyped ‘Game Changer’ featuring Ram Charan and should be hoping to revive her winning streak in Tollywood once again.