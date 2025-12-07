Actors Warn of Deepfake Abuse; Urgent Need for Legal Safeguards

Actress Keerthy Suresh has spoken strongly about the growing misuse of AI-generated images, especially those targeting women in the film industry. While promoting her upcoming film Revolver Rita, she said that digital morphing has existed for years, but AI has taken the threat to a far more alarming level. “Morphing is something actresses have faced from the beginning… but the problem with AI is that it makes it look so real,” she said.

Keerthy recalled her shock on seeing morphed AI images of herself for the first time. “You see a picture of yourself, but it’s a completely wrong image. For a moment, you start believing it’s really you. When it happened to me, I thought—this is not me… I never posed like this, did I? A million thoughts ran through my head.”

Similarly, actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a note on X criticising the misuse of AI. She wrote, “When truth can be manufactured, discernment becomes our greatest defence. AI is a force for progress, but its misuse to create vulgarity and target women signals a deep moral decline. The internet is no longer a mirror of truth; it is a canvas where anything can be fabricated.”

Director Hemanth Madhukar agrees that actresses' concerns are valid. He recalled how Hollywood witnessed a major strike over AI misuse in 2022, during which several warnings were raised about protecting actors’ voices and likenesses. “An actor's face or voice is his true identity. If they are morphed and misused, it has to be tackled. AI is a new evolution and is going to explode further across industries,” he said.

Hemanth pointed out that fans of stars like Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu, even from remote regions, often create AI reels of their favourite heroes in various looks. “Some fans might never meet their favourite hero, so they create images using AI and feel satisfied seeing them in different styles. Other fans also enjoy this creativity,” he explained. However, he added a caution: “The fun part is okay, but if celebrities’ faces are used to mock rival stars or misused as memes by vested interests, it must be dealt with by law enforcers.”

He observed that stars like Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna seeking court protection to safeguard their image and identity is a smart move. “Actors need such legal protection. Chiranjeevi highlighted that several platforms were selling merchandise like T-shirts and posters featuring his stills and film titles, while AI-generated images, memes, and videos misrepresented him in ways potentially harmful to his reputation. The court agreed that such usage could mislead the public into thinking he endorsed the products or ideas depicted,” Hemanth noted.

On the lighter side, several AI-generated videos featuring Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun together in various forms have recently gone viral. Hemanth said that while such videos often offer entertainment and attract massive engagement, boundaries must still exist. “With social media exploding with both good and bad content, we must choose the right ones and leave the rest. This AI thing will also pass away as people will get bored in a year or two,” he added.